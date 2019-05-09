JK Paper standalone net profit rises 52.49% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 806.76 croreNet profit of JK Paper rose 52.49% to Rs 112.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 806.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 752.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.06% to Rs 437.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 260.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 3256.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2844.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales806.76752.15 7 3256.302844.27 14 OPM %27.0822.28 -26.7321.56 - PBDT207.84141.54 47 803.65496.08 62 PBT176.42111.24 59 678.35375.19 81 NP112.2373.60 52 437.20260.14 68
