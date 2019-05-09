JK Paper standalone net profit rises 52.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 806.76 crore

Net profit of rose 52.49% to Rs 112.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 806.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 752.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.06% to Rs 437.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 260.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 3256.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2844.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

