JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

JK Paper standalone net profit rises 72.27% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.05% to Rs 869.49 crore

Net profit of JK Paper rose 72.27% to Rs 120.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 69.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 869.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 790.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales869.49790.06 10 OPM %28.4819.48 -PBDT230.63122.85 88 PBT198.7892.29 115 NP120.2669.81 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements