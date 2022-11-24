JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 59.76% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.96% to Rs 91.08 croreNet profit of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company declined 59.76% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.96% to Rs 91.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 123.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales91.08123.01 -26 OPM %85.1289.12 -PBDT21.2552.08 -59 PBT20.5451.33 -60 NP15.0037.28 -60
