JM Financial Capital standalone net profit declines 39.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.50% to Rs 9.88 croreNet profit of JM Financial Capital declined 39.86% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.50% to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.8819.96 -51 OPM %88.3689.93 -PBDT7.9812.72 -37 PBT7.9612.51 -36 NP5.879.76 -40
