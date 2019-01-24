JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NIIT consolidated net profit declines 1.57% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 12.62% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 850.22 crore

Net profit of JM Financial declined 12.62% to Rs 137.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 157.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 850.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 732.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales850.22732.62 16 OPM %85.2583.94 -PBDT348.89334.39 4 PBT342.01327.80 4 NP137.46157.32 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements