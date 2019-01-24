JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 12.62% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 850.22 croreNet profit of JM Financial declined 12.62% to Rs 137.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 157.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 850.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 732.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales850.22732.62 16 OPM %85.2583.94 -PBDT348.89334.39 4 PBT342.01327.80 4 NP137.46157.32 -13
