China Stocks end mixed; COVID outbreak offset stimulus hopes
JM Financial Products standalone net profit rises 200.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.93% to Rs 206.09 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Products rose 200.11% to Rs 83.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.93% to Rs 206.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 169.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales206.09169.02 22 OPM %94.0466.87 -PBDT109.9938.45 186 PBT106.8935.27 203 NP83.9427.97 200

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 17:30 IST

