JM Financial Products standalone net profit rises 200.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of JM Financial Products rose 200.11% to Rs 83.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.93% to Rs 206.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 169.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

