JM Financial Products standalone net profit rises 200.11% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty ends above 17,200 mark; IT shares climb
Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Indo Cotspin standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Decorous Investment And Trading Co standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Mask Investments standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 21.93% to Rs 206.09 croreNet profit of JM Financial Products rose 200.11% to Rs 83.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.93% to Rs 206.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 169.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales206.09169.02 22 OPM %94.0466.87 -PBDT109.9938.45 186 PBT106.8935.27 203 NP83.9427.97 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU