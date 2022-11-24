JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 92.41% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 138.69 croreNet profit of JM Financial Services Pvt declined 92.41% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 138.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 138.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales138.69138.76 0 OPM %17.9828.96 -PBDT9.9368.35 -85 PBT5.6464.65 -91 NP4.4358.39 -92
