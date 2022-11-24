JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 92.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 138.69 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Services Pvt declined 92.41% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 138.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 138.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.138.69138.7617.9828.969.9368.355.6464.654.4358.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)