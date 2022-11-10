JMC Projects (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.51 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 35.14% to Rs 1841.08 croreNet profit of JMC Projects (India) reported to Rs 46.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.14% to Rs 1841.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1362.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1841.081362.31 35 OPM %9.864.49 -PBDT118.696.70 1671 PBT63.40-44.61 LP NP46.51-1.48 LP
