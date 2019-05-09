JMC Projects (India) standalone net profit rises 42.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 29.66% to Rs 937.49 crore

Net profit of rose 42.07% to Rs 48.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.66% to Rs 937.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 723.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.93% to Rs 142.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 106.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 3252.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2755.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

