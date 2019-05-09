JMC Projects (India) standalone net profit rises 42.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 29.66% to Rs 937.49 croreNet profit of JMC Projects (India) rose 42.07% to Rs 48.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.66% to Rs 937.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 723.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.93% to Rs 142.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 106.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 3252.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2755.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales937.49723.04 30 3252.862755.64 18 OPM %10.3911.54 -10.3610.33 - PBDT81.8465.96 24 266.65216.60 23 PBT63.8144.53 43 188.52144.95 30 NP48.7034.28 42 142.13106.12 34
