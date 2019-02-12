JMG Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.09 croreNet loss of JMG Corporation reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs -0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.09-0.03 LP OPM %-200.00533.33 -PBDT-0.090.03 PL PBT-0.090.03 PL NP-0.090.03 PL
