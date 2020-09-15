JUST IN
Sanco Trans consolidated net profit rises 483.33% in the June 2020 quarter
JMT Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.64 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 77.11% to Rs 27.83 crore

Net Loss of JMT Auto reported to Rs 11.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.11% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 121.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.83121.56 -77 OPM %-22.536.92 -PBDT-9.866.00 PL PBT-18.37-3.97 -363 NP-11.64-0.86 -1253

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Tue, September 15 2020. 08:46 IST

