Jocil standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 48.73% to Rs 141.38 crore

Net profit of Jocil rose 83.33% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 48.73% to Rs 141.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 95.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales141.3895.06 49 OPM %4.983.29 -PBDT7.104.01 77 PBT5.722.71 111 NP3.852.10 83

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 13:25 IST

