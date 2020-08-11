Jocil standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 48.73% to Rs 141.38 crore

Net profit of Jocil rose 83.33% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 48.73% to Rs 141.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 95.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.141.3895.064.983.297.104.015.722.713.852.10

