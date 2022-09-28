JUST IN
John Cockerill bags Rs 160 cr order from Jindal Steel Odisha

Capital Market 

John Cockerill India has received order from Jindal Steel Odisha for supply of continuous galvanising line (CGL-2) to be installed at its Angul, Odisha works.

The contract also includes supply of spares for two years for the said CGL-2. The total value of contract of CGL-2 exceeds Rs 160 crore.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 15:34 IST

