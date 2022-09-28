John Cockerill bags Rs 160 cr order from Jindal Steel Odisha

-
ALSO READ
John Cockerill India jumps on bagging order
John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Jindal Steel reports record steel production and sales in FY22
TVS Motor launches TVS Apache 160 2V with ABS in Bangladesh
Tata Steel Long Products rises on concluding acquisition of NINL
-
The contract also includes supply of spares for two years for the said CGL-2. The total value of contract of CGL-2 exceeds Rs 160 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU