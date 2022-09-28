John Cockerill bags Rs 160 cr order from Jindal Steel Odisha

John Cockerill India has received order from Jindal Steel Odisha for supply of continuous galvanising line (CGL-2) to be installed at its Angul, Odisha works.

The contract also includes supply of spares for two years for the said CGL-2. The total value of contract of CGL-2 exceeds Rs 160 crore.

