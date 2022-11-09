Johnson Pharmacare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Johnson Pharmacare standalone net profit rises 81.82% in the June 2022 quarter
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Indiabulls' Mehul Johnson Ventures into Hospitality Business
Prism Johnson enters into supply agreement with cement vendors
Prism Johnson consolidated net profit declines 82.20% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Johnson Pharmacare reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales01.73 -100 OPM %015.61 -PBDT-0.040.27 PL PBT-0.040.27 PL NP-0.040.27 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU