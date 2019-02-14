Joindre Capital Services standalone net profit declines 26.23% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.85% to Rs 3.95 croreNet profit of Joindre Capital Services declined 26.23% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 38.85% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.956.46 -39 OPM %-14.94-2.79 -PBDT0.640.85 -25 PBT0.600.83 -28 NP0.450.61 -26
