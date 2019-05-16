Joonktolle Tea & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bansisons Tea Industries standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2018 quarter
Diana Tea Company standalone net profit declines 42.91% in the September 2018 quarter
Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 12.88% in the September 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 9.28% to Rs 11.34 croreNet Loss of Joonktolle Tea & Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.28% to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.10% to Rs 95.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.3412.50 -9 95.02100.13 -5 OPM %-45.68-55.68 --9.19-6.10 - PBDT1.34-5.50 LP -6.09-7.03 13 PBT-0.40-7.34 95 -12.41-13.47 8 NP-0.04-5.64 99 -11.10-11.77 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU