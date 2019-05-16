JUST IN
Joonktolle Tea & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.28% to Rs 11.34 crore

Net Loss of Joonktolle Tea & Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.28% to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.10% to Rs 95.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.3412.50 -9 95.02100.13 -5 OPM %-45.68-55.68 --9.19-6.10 - PBDT1.34-5.50 LP -6.09-7.03 13 PBT-0.40-7.34 95 -12.41-13.47 8 NP-0.04-5.64 99 -11.10-11.77 6

