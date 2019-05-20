Jost's Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 16.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.78% to Rs 33.05 crore

Net profit of declined 16.74% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.55% to Rs 4.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 106.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

33.0527.14106.8990.385.519.805.244.711.692.204.592.801.421.923.631.781.842.214.112.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)