Jost's Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 16.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.78% to Rs 33.05 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company declined 16.74% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.55% to Rs 4.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 106.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales33.0527.14 22 106.8990.38 18 OPM %5.519.80 -5.244.71 - PBDT1.692.20 -23 4.592.80 64 PBT1.421.92 -26 3.631.78 104 NP1.842.21 -17 4.112.07 99

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 13:31 IST

