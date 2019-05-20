Jost's Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 16.74% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jost's Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 10.23% in the December 2018 quarter
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 95.26% in the March 2019 quarter
Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 81.02% in the March 2019 quarter
Board of Elecon Engineering Company considers private placement of NCDs up to Rs 150 cr
-
Sales rise 21.78% to Rs 33.05 croreNet profit of Jost's Engineering Company declined 16.74% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 98.55% to Rs 4.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 106.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales33.0527.14 22 106.8990.38 18 OPM %5.519.80 -5.244.71 - PBDT1.692.20 -23 4.592.80 64 PBT1.421.92 -26 3.631.78 104 NP1.842.21 -17 4.112.07 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU