Jost's Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 10.23% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 30.38% to Rs 26.09 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 10.23% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.38% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales26.0920.01 30 OPM %6.175.95 -PBDT1.321.16 14 PBT1.070.88 22 NP0.970.88 10

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 16:30 IST

