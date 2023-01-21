JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 44.55% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 2248.09 croreNet profit of JSW Energy declined 44.55% to Rs 179.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 323.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 2248.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1905.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2248.091905.16 18 OPM %27.8042.14 -PBDT529.91688.70 -23 PBT234.73407.49 -42 NP179.61323.93 -45
