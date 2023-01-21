JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 44.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 2248.09 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy declined 44.55% to Rs 179.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 323.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 2248.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1905.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2248.091905.1627.8042.14529.91688.70234.73407.49179.61323.93

