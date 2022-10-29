JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 37.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.37% to Rs 2387.48 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy rose 37.27% to Rs 465.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 2387.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2087.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2387.482087.4637.2644.54898.86891.04604.68606.56465.67339.24

