JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 37.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.37% to Rs 2387.48 croreNet profit of JSW Energy rose 37.27% to Rs 465.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.37% to Rs 2387.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2087.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2387.482087.46 14 OPM %37.2644.54 -PBDT898.86891.04 1 PBT604.68606.56 0 NP465.67339.24 37
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
