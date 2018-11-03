JSW Energy standalone net profit declines 0.94% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 149.64% in the September 2018 quarter
JSW Steel standalone net profit rises 170.30% in the September 2018 quarter
JSW Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 480.05 crore in the March 2018 quarter
JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 185.33% in the March 2018 quarter
JSW Steel consolidated net profit rises 274.84% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 27.73% to Rs 1199.10 croreNet profit of JSW Energy declined 0.94% to Rs 70.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 71.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 27.73% to Rs 1199.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 938.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1199.10938.79 28 OPM %14.0921.60 -PBDT199.95221.28 -10 PBT108.35127.92 -15 NP70.9371.60 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU