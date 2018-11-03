JSW Energy standalone net profit declines 0.94% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 27.73% to Rs 1199.10 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy declined 0.94% to Rs 70.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 71.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 27.73% to Rs 1199.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 938.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1199.10938.79 28 OPM %14.0921.60 -PBDT199.95221.28 -10 PBT108.35127.92 -15 NP70.9371.60 -1

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:19 IST

