JSW Projects standalone net profit declines 33.02% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel crude steel production rises 31% YoY in May
JSW Steel receives CCI approval for composite scheme of arrangement
JSW Steel signs MoU to explore low-emission steel production
JSW Steel soars after American arm secures long-term financing for Texas project
JSW Energy spurts after subsidiary inks MoU with Maharashtra govt. to set up 960 MW hydro pump storage
-
Sales decline 20.90% to Rs 85.00 croreNet profit of JSW Projects declined 33.02% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.90% to Rs 85.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales85.00107.46 -21 OPM %43.4554.59 -PBDT24.2637.19 -35 PBT20.0333.38 -40 NP15.0122.41 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU