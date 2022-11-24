JSW Projects standalone net profit declines 33.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.90% to Rs 85.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Projects declined 33.02% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.90% to Rs 85.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.85.00107.4643.4554.5924.2637.1920.0333.3815.0122.41

