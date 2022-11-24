JUST IN
JSW Projects standalone net profit declines 33.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.90% to Rs 85.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Projects declined 33.02% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.90% to Rs 85.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales85.00107.46 -21 OPM %43.4554.59 -PBDT24.2637.19 -35 PBT20.0333.38 -40 NP15.0122.41 -33

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:31 IST

