JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 88.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of JSW Steel declined 88.75% to Rs 490.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4357.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.25% to Rs 38678.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37462.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

