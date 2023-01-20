JUST IN
JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 88.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.25% to Rs 38678.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel declined 88.75% to Rs 490.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4357.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.25% to Rs 38678.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37462.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38678.0037462.00 3 OPM %11.6124.38 -PBDT2860.008025.00 -64 PBT978.006261.00 -84 NP490.004357.00 -89

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 16:57 IST

