JSW Steel crude steel production up by 3% to 16.69 MT in FY19

has reported 16.69 million in FY 2018-19 compared to 16.27 million tons in FY 2017-18, recording a growth of 3%.

The production of flat rolled products stood at 11.74 million tons and at 3.87 million tons in FY 2018-19, higher by 3% and 9% respectively over previous year.

With this the Company achieved 99.6% of production guidance of 16.75 million tons, given at the beginning of FY 2018-19.

