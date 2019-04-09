JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Ramco Systems to digitize payroll operations for Australia & New Zealand's leading telecom provider
Business Standard

JSW Steel crude steel production up by 3% to 16.69 MT in FY19

Capital Market 

JSW Steel has reported 16.69 million tons crude steel production in FY 2018-19 compared to 16.27 million tons in FY 2017-18, recording a growth of 3%.

The production of flat rolled products stood at 11.74 million tons and long rolled products at 3.87 million tons in FY 2018-19, higher by 3% and 9% respectively over previous year.

With this the Company achieved 99.6% of production guidance of 16.75 million tons, given at the beginning of FY 2018-19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 11:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU