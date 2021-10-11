JSW Steel Group records 29% growth in crude steel production in Q2 FY22

-
JSW Steel achieved standalone crude steel production of 4.10 million tonnes in Q2 FY22 compared to 4.10 million tonnes in Q1 FY22 and 3.85 million tonnes in Q2 FY21.
JSW Steel achieved group crude steel production of 5.07 million tonnes in Q2 FY22 compared to 5.07 million tonnes in Q1 FY22.
The group achieved 29% growth over 3.92 million tonnes crude production achieved in Q2 FY21.
For H1 FY22, the company recorded crude steel production growth of 21% on stand alone basis at 8.20 million tonnes and 45% at steel group level at 10.14 million tonnes.
