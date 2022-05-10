JSW Steel Ltd down for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 657.75, down 3.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.42% in last one year as compared to a 9.98% rally in NIFTY and a 5.53% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 657.75, down 3.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 16333.45. The Sensex is at 54647.08, up 0.32%.JSW Steel Ltd has lost around 14.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 15.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5942.8, down 3.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 657.2, down 3.19% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd tumbled 10.42% in last one year as compared to a 9.98% rally in NIFTY and a 5.53% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 8.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

