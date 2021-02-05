JSW Steel Ltd extends upmove

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 402.9, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.74% in last one year as compared to a 23.2% gain in NIFTY and a 28.13% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3409.55, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

