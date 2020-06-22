JSW Steel Ltd extends winning move

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 195, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.36% in last one year as compared to a 11.7% slide in NIFTY and a 30.07% slide in the Nifty Metal.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 195, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 10330.4. The Sensex is at 35041.11, up 0.89%. JSW Steel Ltd has gained around 10.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1997.55, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 148 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

