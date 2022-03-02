JSW Steel Ltd sees sustained upmove

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 642.5, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.06% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 50.93% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 642.5, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 16490.9. The Sensex is at 55087.9, down 2.06%. JSW Steel Ltd has dropped around 1.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5896.85, up 3.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 642.45, up 2.18% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 50.06% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 50.93% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 8.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)