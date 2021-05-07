JSW Steel Ltd soars 2.22%

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 746, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 342.34% in last one year as compared to a 60.01% gain in NIFTY and a 215.46% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 746, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 14803.35. The Sensex is at 49183.71, up 0.48%. JSW Steel Ltd has added around 21.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5095, up 3.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 151.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 257.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 750.85, up 2.17% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 342.34% in last one year as compared to a 60.01% gain in NIFTY and a 215.46% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 43.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

