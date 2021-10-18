JSW Steel Ltd spikes 3.93%

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 720.05, up 3.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 129.68% in last one year as compared to a 56.16% jump in NIFTY and a 164.85% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 18.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6019.2, up 4.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.91 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

