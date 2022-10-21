JSW Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 848.00 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 28.87% to Rs 41122.00 croreNet loss of JSW Steel reported to Rs 848.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7170.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.87% to Rs 41122.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31909.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41122.0031909.00 29 OPM %4.1232.65 -PBDT361.0011030.00 -97 PBT-1444.009791.00 PL NP-848.007170.00 PL
