JSW Steel's crude steel production jumps 16% in Nov

JSW Steel reported standalone Crude Steel production for the month of November, 2022 at 16.90 lakh tonnes, a growth of 16% YoY on standalone basis.
The break-up of standalone production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes) Nov'22 Nov'21 Growth (YoY) Crude steel 16.90 14.60 16% Flat rolled products 11.86 9.99 19% Long rolled products 3.47 3.32 5%
