JTL Infra standalone net profit declines 0.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.65% to Rs 77.18 croreNet profit of JTL Infra declined 0.63% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.65% to Rs 77.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.48% to Rs 10.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.56% to Rs 229.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 321.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales77.1870.39 10 229.93321.86 -29 OPM %5.346.69 -7.147.36 - PBDT4.683.62 29 15.1221.33 -29 PBT4.313.41 26 13.6420.59 -34 NP3.163.18 -1 10.0814.50 -30
