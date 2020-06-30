JTL Infra standalone net profit declines 0.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.65% to Rs 77.18 crore

Net profit of JTL Infra declined 0.63% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.65% to Rs 77.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.48% to Rs 10.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.56% to Rs 229.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 321.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

