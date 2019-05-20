JTL Infra standalone net profit rises 21.37% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 11.57% to Rs 70.39 croreNet profit of JTL Infra rose 21.37% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 70.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 63.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 80.35% to Rs 14.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 89.62% to Rs 321.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales70.3963.09 12 321.86169.74 90 OPM %6.698.92 -7.618.81 - PBDT3.624.72 -23 21.3313.20 62 PBT3.414.63 -26 20.5912.70 62 NP3.182.62 21 14.508.04 80
