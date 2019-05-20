JTL Infra standalone net profit rises 21.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.57% to Rs 70.39 crore

Net profit of Infra rose 21.37% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 70.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 63.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.35% to Rs 14.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 89.62% to Rs 321.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

