Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit declines 0.68% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 949.11 croreNet profit of Jubilant Foodworks declined 0.68% to Rs 71.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 72.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 949.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 863.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales949.11863.23 10 OPM %22.9616.34 -PBDT193.37148.30 30 PBT110.79110.09 1 NP71.6472.13 -1
