JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 12.43% in the June 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit declines 0.68% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 949.11 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks declined 0.68% to Rs 71.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 72.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 949.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 863.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales949.11863.23 10 OPM %22.9616.34 -PBDT193.37148.30 30 PBT110.79110.09 1 NP71.6472.13 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU