Jubilant Foodworks Ltd up for third straight session

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is quoting at Rs 1724, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.04% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% slide in NIFTY and a 1.18% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29359.85, up 1.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.95 lakh shares in last one month.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is up 27.04% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% slide in NIFTY and a 1.18% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 73.74 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

