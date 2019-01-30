Jubilant Foodworks standalone net profit rises 46.18% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 929.05 croreNet profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 46.18% to Rs 96.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 66.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 929.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 795.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales929.05795.17 17 OPM %18.3617.21 -PBDT184.38140.20 32 PBT147.11100.91 46 NP96.5166.02 46
