JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Horticulture Production Estimated At 314.5 Million Tonnes In 2018-19, Up Around 1%
Business Standard

Jubilant Foodworks standalone net profit rises 46.18% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 929.05 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 46.18% to Rs 96.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 66.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 929.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 795.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales929.05795.17 17 OPM %18.3617.21 -PBDT184.38140.20 32 PBT147.11100.91 46 NP96.5166.02 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements