Jubilant Foodworks standalone net profit rises 8.64% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant Foodworks standalone net profit rises 46.18% in the December 2018 quarter
Jubilant Foodworks launches first 'Hong's Kitchen' restaurant in Gurugram
Jubilant promoter junks plan to seek corporate brand loyalty from three listed group cos
Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 net jumps 46.16% to Rs 96.5 crore
Capfin India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 865.20 croreNet profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 8.64% to Rs 73.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 865.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 779.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.40% to Rs 322.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 206.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 3530.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2980.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales865.20779.82 11 3530.672980.44 18 OPM %17.0616.38 -17.2114.98 - PBDT162.73140.51 16 654.67469.11 40 PBT122.74102.70 20 502.40313.23 60 NP73.9568.07 9 322.80206.40 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU