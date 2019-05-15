JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

RIL, SBI, Jubilant Foodworks May 2019 futures most active
Business Standard

Jubilant Foodworks standalone net profit rises 8.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 865.20 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 8.64% to Rs 73.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 865.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 779.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.40% to Rs 322.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 206.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 3530.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2980.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales865.20779.82 11 3530.672980.44 18 OPM %17.0616.38 -17.2114.98 - PBDT162.73140.51 16 654.67469.11 40 PBT122.74102.70 20 502.40313.23 60 NP73.9568.07 9 322.80206.40 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements