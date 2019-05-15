Jubilant Foodworks standalone net profit rises 8.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 865.20 crore

Net profit of rose 8.64% to Rs 73.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 865.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 779.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.40% to Rs 322.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 206.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 3530.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2980.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

865.20779.823530.672980.4417.0616.3817.2114.98162.73140.51654.67469.11122.74102.70502.40313.2373.9568.07322.80206.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)