Jubilant Industries consolidated net profit declines 49.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.36% to Rs 426.15 croreNet profit of Jubilant Industries declined 49.59% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.36% to Rs 426.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 326.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales426.15326.91 30 OPM %7.0413.23 -PBDT24.4039.29 -38 PBT20.6936.16 -43 NP14.2928.35 -50
