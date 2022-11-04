Jubilant Industries consolidated net profit declines 49.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.36% to Rs 426.15 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Industries declined 49.59% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.36% to Rs 426.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 326.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.426.15326.917.0413.2324.4039.2920.6936.1614.2928.35

