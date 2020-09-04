Jubilant Life Sciences consolidated net profit declines 52.42% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 1845.24 croreNet profit of Jubilant Life Sciences declined 52.42% to Rs 88.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 184.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 1845.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2152.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1845.242152.78 -14 OPM %16.3820.19 -PBDT234.40371.72 -37 PBT122.10269.03 -55 NP88.01184.98 -52
