Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 4.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 114.44 croreNet profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 4.39% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 114.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales114.44112.47 2 OPM %5.295.59 -PBDT7.347.54 -3 PBT7.137.39 -4 NP5.475.24 4
