Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 4.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 114.44 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 4.39% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 114.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.114.44112.475.295.597.347.547.137.395.475.24

