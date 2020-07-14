Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) standalone net profit declines 31.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.05% to Rs 76.93 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) declined 31.33% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.05% to Rs 76.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.51% to Rs 12.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.03% to Rs 304.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 327.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

