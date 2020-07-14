Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) standalone net profit declines 31.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.05% to Rs 76.93 croreNet profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) declined 31.33% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.05% to Rs 76.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.51% to Rs 12.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.03% to Rs 304.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 327.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales76.9397.44 -21 304.16327.17 -7 OPM %4.976.69 -4.165.04 - PBDT5.027.51 -33 18.0621.53 -16 PBT4.807.23 -34 17.1520.54 -17 NP3.424.98 -31 12.7013.44 -6
