Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) standalone net profit rises 0.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 97.44 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 0.81% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 97.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.09% to Rs 13.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 327.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 321.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales97.4493.99 4 327.17321.57 2 OPM %6.698.18 -5.044.70 - PBDT7.518.65 -13 21.5319.46 11 PBT7.238.35 -13 20.5418.41 12 NP4.984.94 1 13.4411.99 12

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 12:55 IST

