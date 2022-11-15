JUST IN
Jumbo Finance standalone net profit rises 580.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.28% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Finance rose 580.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.28% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.150.29 -48 OPM %-40.0034.48 -PBDT0.680.12 467 PBT0.680.12 467 NP0.680.10 580

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:41 IST

