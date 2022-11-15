Jumbo Finance standalone net profit rises 580.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.28% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Finance rose 580.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.28% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.150.29-40.0034.480.680.120.680.120.680.10

