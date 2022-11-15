Jumbo Finance standalone net profit rises 580.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jumbo Bag reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2022 quarter
BLS Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2022 quarter
Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech, Avenue Supermarts in focus
Indices edge lower, breadth negative
ITC says ITC Infotech incorporates subsidiary in Brazil
-
Sales decline 48.28% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Jumbo Finance rose 580.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.28% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.150.29 -48 OPM %-40.0034.48 -PBDT0.680.12 467 PBT0.680.12 467 NP0.680.10 580
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU