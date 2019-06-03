Jump Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 49.84% to Rs 19.85 croreNet loss of Jump Networks reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 49.84% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 66.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales19.8539.57 -50 66.8964.66 3 OPM %-3.480.35 -0.520.63 - PBDT-0.610.14 PL 0.430.41 5 PBT-0.610.03 PL 0.430.30 43 NP-0.640.03 PL 0.400.30 33
