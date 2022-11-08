Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit rises 165.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.78% to Rs 1.22 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Infomedia rose 165.38% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 43.78% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.222.17-5.74-3.691.15-0.021.09-0.060.690.26

