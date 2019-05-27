Jyot International Marketing standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 36.59% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Jyot International Marketing declined 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.59% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.63% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 105.08% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.260.41 -37 1.210.59 105 OPM %92.3158.54 -92.5652.54 - PBDT0.010.24 -96 0.090.31 -71 PBT0.010.24 -96 0.090.31 -71 NP0.010.12 -92 0.090.19 -53
