Jyot International Marketing standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 36.59% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Jyot International Marketing declined 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.59% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.63% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 105.08% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.260.411.210.5992.3158.5492.5652.540.010.240.090.310.010.240.090.310.010.120.090.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)