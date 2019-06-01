Jyothi Infraventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Transform students from job seekers to job creators: VP
26-year-old woman along with 2-year-old daughter commits suicide
World's smallest woman votes in Nagpur
LS Polls: TDP suspends nine party members
Geetanjali Credit and Capital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Jyothi Infraventures reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU