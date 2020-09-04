JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Goodyear India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Maheshwari Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

K C P consolidated net profit rises 47.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.06% to Rs 346.16 crore

Net profit of K C P rose 47.53% to Rs 24.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.06% to Rs 346.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 384.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales346.16384.90 -10 OPM %23.9819.15 -PBDT69.6859.52 17 PBT46.6435.80 30 NP24.8016.81 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 16:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU