K C P consolidated net profit rises 47.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.06% to Rs 346.16 croreNet profit of K C P rose 47.53% to Rs 24.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.06% to Rs 346.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 384.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales346.16384.90 -10 OPM %23.9819.15 -PBDT69.6859.52 17 PBT46.6435.80 30 NP24.8016.81 48
