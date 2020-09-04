K C P consolidated net profit rises 47.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.06% to Rs 346.16 crore

Net profit of K C P rose 47.53% to Rs 24.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.06% to Rs 346.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 384.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.346.16384.9023.9819.1569.6859.5246.6435.8024.8016.81

